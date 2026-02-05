Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,136 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Dynatrace worth $10,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 561.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.95.

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 7,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $339,751.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,034.75. This represents a 45.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $1,398,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 108,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,706.25. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,843 shares of company stock worth $1,846,424. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DT stock opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.24 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 27.33%.The company had revenue of $493.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

