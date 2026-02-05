Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. $FOUR

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,385 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 169,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 68.0% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 28,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth about $9,675,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 7.6%

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $58.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.63. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $127.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 5.02%.Shift4 Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,438 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $102,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 54,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,624. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 130,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,190. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 18,438 shares of company stock worth $1,278,317 in the last 90 days. 25.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $84.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Shift4 Payments from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial set a $71.00 price target on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.25.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company’s platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company’s core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

