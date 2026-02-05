Smurfit Westrock PLC (SW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on March 18th

Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4523 per share on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a 5.0% increase from Smurfit Westrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Smurfit Westrock has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years.

Smurfit Westrock Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of SW stock opened at $44.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Smurfit Westrock has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $55.54.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

