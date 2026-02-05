Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.57 on February 27th

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the asset manager on Friday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 127.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 103.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.9%.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $43.98 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.01.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.15. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 76.38% and a net margin of 24.26%.The business had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APAM. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm that specializes in active, fundamental research-driven strategies across a range of equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes. Founded in 1994 by Andrew Ziegler, the company has built a reputation for its team-based approach to portfolio construction, emphasizing deep sector expertise and independent analysis. Its product lineup includes U.S. and international equity strategies, global emerging markets, as well as credit and multisector fixed income offerings.

Artisan Partners serves a diverse client base that spans institutional investors, intermediaries and high-net-worth individuals located in North America, Europe and Asia.

