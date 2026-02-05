Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

Spectrum Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Spectrum Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Spectrum Brands to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $68.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.68. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $83.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.63. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a global consumer products company that develops and markets a diverse portfolio of branded household and personal care products. Organized into four principal business segments—Hardware & Home Improvement, Home & Garden, Pet, and Appliances & Personal Care—the company offers a broad range of items including security and plumbing solutions, small electric appliances, grooming tools, and pet care accessories. Its hardware division features well-known brands such as Kwikset, Baldwin and Pfister, while the home appliance segment is anchored by names like Russell Hobbs and Remington.

