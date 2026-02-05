Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPYPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BPYPP opened at $15.65 on Thursday. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.01.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPYPP) is a global real estate company that owns, operates and invests in high-quality property portfolios across core sectors including office, retail, multifamily residential, logistics and hospitality. As part of Brookfield Asset Management’s broader real estate platform, the partnership seeks to acquire and manage assets offering long-term income generation and value-enhancement potential. Its investment approach combines direct ownership of properties with strategic joint ventures and operating businesses in key markets worldwide.

Since its initial public offering in 2013, Brookfield Property Partners has expanded through disciplined capital deployment, focusing on both stabilized and value-add opportunities.

