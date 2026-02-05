Short Interest in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Decreases By 13.2%

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 77,873 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the December 31st total of 89,691 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,139 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 143,139 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 24,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 31,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 18,513 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NXJ opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0785 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NXJ) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by Nuveen, a subsidiary of TIAA Global Asset Management. Established to serve investors seeking tax-advantaged income, the fund is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is managed by Nuveen’s municipal fixed-income team. It draws on Nuveen’s longstanding expertise in the municipal bond market to construct a portfolio aligned with its stated objectives.

The fund’s primary objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal and New Jersey personal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.