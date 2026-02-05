The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Update

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,461 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 4,002 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,716 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,716 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

The Korea Fund Stock Performance

Shares of KF opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68. The Korea Fund has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $48.70.

The Korea Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9442 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 123.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Korea Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,456,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,538,000 after acquiring an additional 134,103 shares during the period. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 278.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 82,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 60,555 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Korea Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 68,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Korea Fund by 155.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 15,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Korea Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Korea Fund, Inc (NYSE: KF) is a closed-end management investment company that provides U.S. investors with focused exposure to the South Korean equity market. Established in 1953, it is one of the oldest U.S. funds dedicated to investing in Korean securities. The Fund is domiciled in Delaware and trades on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors access to a broad range of companies operating in one of Asia’s leading economies.

The Fund’s primary business activity is the acquisition of common stocks and American depositary receipts issued by companies that are either domiciled in South Korea or derive a significant portion of their revenues from Korean operations.

