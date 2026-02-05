The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Update

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,461 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the December 31st total of 4,002 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,716 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 21,716 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
The Korea Fund Stock Performance
Shares of KF opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68. The Korea Fund has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $48.70.
The Korea Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.9442 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 123.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Korea Fund Company Profile
The Korea Fund, Inc (NYSE: KF) is a closed-end management investment company that provides U.S. investors with focused exposure to the South Korean equity market. Established in 1953, it is one of the oldest U.S. funds dedicated to investing in Korean securities. The Fund is domiciled in Delaware and trades on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors access to a broad range of companies operating in one of Asia’s leading economies.
The Fund’s primary business activity is the acquisition of common stocks and American depositary receipts issued by companies that are either domiciled in South Korea or derive a significant portion of their revenues from Korean operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The Korea Fund
- The day the gold market broke
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.