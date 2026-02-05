J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in IREN Limited $IREN

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,726 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IREN were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IREN by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. SLT Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of IREN in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IREN by 16.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its position in IREN by 28.6% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in IREN during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,743,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Monday, December 29th. JMP Securities set a $80.00 target price on IREN in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised IREN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on IREN from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IREN currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 4.27. IREN Limited has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $76.87.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $240.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.60 million. IREN had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 86.96%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IREN Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IREN

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

