Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 41,098 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,098 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.12% of Xcel Energy worth $56,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2,324.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,716,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,884,000 after buying an additional 1,645,571 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 94.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 15,083 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,196,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Citigroup increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Mizuho set a $86.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $94.00 price objective on Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $76.20 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.21 and a 12 month high of $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day moving average is $76.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.46.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 13.46%.Xcel Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.040-4.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.51%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

