13,406 Shares in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,556,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,907,000 after buying an additional 1,300,743 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 15.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,820,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,846,000 after purchasing an additional 798,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 20.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,882,000 after purchasing an additional 779,109 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,318,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,415,000 after purchasing an additional 759,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,290,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $74,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 57,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,560. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 19,208 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $929,667.20. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,718,666. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AHR. Scotiabank upped their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $51.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average is $44.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 714.29%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc (NYSE: AHR) was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare?related properties across the United States. The company’s portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long?term net lease or triple?net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high?growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

