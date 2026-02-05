Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF $RMOP Position Increased by SouthState Bank Corp

SouthState Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMOP – Free Report) by 4,427.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,121 shares during the quarter. SouthState Bank Corp owned about 4.23% of Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF worth $8,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RMOP opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86. Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

Get Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a $0.1016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF (RMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in US municipal bonds. Municipal bonds could be of any credit quality or maturity that are exempt from federal income taxes. RMOP was launched on Aug 12, 2024 and is issued by Rockefeller Capital Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockefeller Opportunistic Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.