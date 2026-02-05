AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,793 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.30, for a total transaction of $10,637,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,211,872 shares in the company, valued at $723,945,705.60. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.55, for a total value of $314,001.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,229.80. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,037,964 shares of company stock worth $95,259,727. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.83.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $333.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.04 and a 200 day moving average of $269.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $350.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

