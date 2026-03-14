The Boeing Company $BA Shares Bought by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 124.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $644,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,300. This trade represents a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $224.20 per share, with a total value of $499,966.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,206. This trade represents a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 21,012 shares of company stock worth $4,980,687 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Boeing

Boeing Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $209.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $254.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.39. The firm has a market cap of $164.90 billion, a PE ratio of 104.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $150.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, New Street Research set a $257.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

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About Boeing

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Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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