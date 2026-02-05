IMG Wealth Management Inc. Has $69,000 Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

IMG Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 88.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,472 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,146.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,370,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,886,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,179,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,621,000 after purchasing an additional 637,336 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,347,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,745,000 after purchasing an additional 136,476 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,647,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 151.0% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,406,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,235,000 after purchasing an additional 846,162 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.51 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.39 and a 1 year high of $50.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

