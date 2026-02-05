Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 56,573 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 335.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,573 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Wynn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 12.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Communications by 181.7% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $90.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.90. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $97.58.

Zoom Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 33.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-5.970 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.490 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 12,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $987,587.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,949.86. The trade was a 85.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Chang sold 8,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $728,407.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,212.28. This represents a 24.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 253,992 shares of company stock worth $21,598,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.74.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

