Sanofi $SNY Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,342 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $18,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1,046.3% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Sanofi by 510.3% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Guggenheim cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Sanofi Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.