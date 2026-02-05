Black Diamond Financial LLC Buys 2,951 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $272.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.10 and its 200-day moving average is $256.52. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $279.85.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

