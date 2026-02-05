Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,209,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,068,733 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $314,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,855,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,977 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,578,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,096,000 after buying an additional 632,392 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,366,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,692,000 after purchasing an additional 454,192 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,365,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,464,000 after purchasing an additional 435,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,285,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,061,000 after buying an additional 375,569 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average is $34.24. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $37.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.3978 dividend. This represents a yield of 227.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

