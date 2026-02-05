BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,577 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $46,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Blowout Q4 results and aggressive FY?2026 guidance (revenue, EPS, margins and bookings all topped expectations), which earlier triggered the rally and underpinned bullish analyst revisions.

Multiple analyst upgrades and price?target hikes (including bulls raising targets and at least one street?high PT) that gave institutional and retail investors cover to buy after the earnings beat.

U.S. commercial demand surged (management cited very large deal wins and a sharp jump in U.S. commercial sales), supporting the thesis that Palantir is monetizing AI effectively.

Friendly media and TV commentary (CNBC, Jim Cramer, others) reinforced the upbeat narrative but also amplified intraday volatility as viewers reacted to rapid price moves.

CEO remarks flag a geographic growth split — strong U.S. adoption but what management calls slower uptake in parts of Europe/Canada, which could cap international upside.

Valuation worries resurfaced quickly: commentators flagged that Palantir's rich multiples mean the bar for future execution is very high — a primary reason for profit?taking after the rally.

After the huge post?earnings pop, intraday heavy volume and profit?taking forced a pullback — traders who bought the initial surge appear to be exiting on the first signs of a rollover.

Persistent micro?risks: notable insider selling disclosures and reports of hedge?fund activity (e.g., option bets by prominent investors) add to the narrative that some participants are hedging or booking gains.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. HSBC raised Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. CICC Research increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Mizuho set a $195.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.95.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $139.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.20 and a 200 day moving average of $173.49. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.12 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.59 billion, a PE ratio of 221.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.14, for a total value of $60,456.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 58,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,809,497.18. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,190.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 413,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,899,626.49. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,023,844 shares of company stock worth $167,455,085 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

