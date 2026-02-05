T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF $TDVG Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,083 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 1.30% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $14,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of TDVG opened at $46.22 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.86.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.