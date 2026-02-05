Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 936 and last traded at GBX 936, with a volume of 56600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 930.

Henderson Smaller Companies Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £539.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 876.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 865.83.

Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX 12.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Henderson Smaller Companies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 93.00%.

Insider Transactions at Henderson Smaller Companies

Henderson Smaller Companies Company Profile

In other Henderson Smaller Companies news, insider Alexandra Mackesy acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 845 per share, with a total value of £50,700. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing mainly in smaller companies that are quoted in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in investing in shares and securities.

