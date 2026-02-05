Meta Platforms, Inc. $META is Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.6% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 176,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $130,467,000 after purchasing an additional 38,432 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $155,387,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 84,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $62,507,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.5% during the second quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total value of $4,190,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,857,980.20. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $429,501.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,306. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 39,594 shares of company stock worth $24,325,407 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $754.00 to $849.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $800.00 target price (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.50.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $668.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $655.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $695.72. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.94%.

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

