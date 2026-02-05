SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $175.16 and last traded at $174.85, with a volume of 22715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.46.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.99. The firm has a market cap of $533.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 75,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC now owns 119,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after buying an additional 44,113 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Global Dow ETF

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange. The Index component stocks are chosen by Dow Jones based on the combination of market data and fundamental data, such as float-adjusted market capitalization, sales/revenue and net profit.

