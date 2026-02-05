Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Short Interest Up 20.5% in January

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 87,155 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the December 31st total of 72,356 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 456,340 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 456,340 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $315.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.40 and a 1 year high of $321.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.24. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.