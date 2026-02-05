First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL) Short Interest Up 19.9% in January

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 527,570 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the December 31st total of 439,882 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,213,318 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,213,318 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDL. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 9,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 6,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Bensler LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund Trading Up 2.1%

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.00. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $49.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index. The objective of the Index is to offer investors a benchmark for dividend portfolios, as well as a means to invest in a portfolio of stocks that have a consistent record of growing dividends, as well as the ability to sustain them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.