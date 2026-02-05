Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.350-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REXR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average is $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.13%.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $751,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 583,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,376,532.28. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,118 shares of company stock worth $2,345,706. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 35,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc (NYSE: REXR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford’s strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

