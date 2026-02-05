Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 80.03 and last traded at GBX 82.35. Approximately 12,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 15,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50.

Arcontech Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 84.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.46.

About Arcontech Group

(Get Free Report)

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcontech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcontech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.