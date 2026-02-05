Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSKY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Skydance in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:PSKY opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.34. Paramount Skydance has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.02.

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.37). Paramount Skydance had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 18th. Paramount Skydance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -666.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Skydance in the third quarter worth about $678,726,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,371,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,551,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,196,000. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Skydance Media Group (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

