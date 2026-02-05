Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of analysts have commented on FSBC shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Five Star Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

Shares of FSBC opened at $41.05 on Thursday. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $877.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.21.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 14.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Five Star Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 901,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after acquiring an additional 15,183 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 493,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 334,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 332,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 29,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 293,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after buying an additional 60,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Five Star Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving retail and commercial customers primarily in Upstate New York. Headquartered in Rochester, the company provides a range of banking and financial services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses throughout its regional footprint.

The company’s core business activities include deposit services—such as checking, savings and money market accounts—alongside consumer and mortgage lending.

