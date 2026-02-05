Short Interest in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Grows By 21.1%

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,279,274 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 1,056,017 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,035 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 24.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 24.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,035 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jones Trading upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Barclays set a $125.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monopar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Monopar Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNPR opened at $59.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $396.99 million, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.01. Monopar Therapeutics has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $105.00.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Monopar Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Quan Anh Vu acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.95 per share, for a total transaction of $104,925.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,925. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNPR. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics by 46.8% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Monopar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel targeted radiotherapeutics and next-generation antibody-drug conjugates for the treatment of cancer. The company’s core technology leverages a pretargeted radioimmunotherapy (PRIT) platform designed to deliver potent radioisotopes to tumor cells while minimizing exposure to healthy tissues. By combining small-molecule binding agents with specialized radioisotopes, Monopar aims to improve the therapeutic index of radiation-based cancer therapies.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple oncology candidates in various stages of preclinical and early clinical development.

Featured Articles

