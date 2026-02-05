Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.6667.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BYRN shares. Zacks Research cut Byrna Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Roth Mkm set a $40.00 price target on shares of Byrna Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th.

Byrna Technologies Stock Down 8.7%

Institutional Trading of Byrna Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ BYRN opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.35. Byrna Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $34.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Byrna Technologies by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 580.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Byrna Technologies by 1,825.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Byrna Technologies by 226.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: BYRN) designs, develops and markets non-lethal personal security devices and accessories intended to provide an alternative to traditional firearms. The company’s flagship offerings deploy impact projectiles and chemical irritants in a compact, pistol-style form factor. Its product portfolio includes the Byrna SD and Byrna HD launchers, which utilize proprietary kinetic and irritant cartridges, as well as the lightweight Byrna Air, a CO?-powered variant optimized for close-quarters defense.

In addition to its core self-defense launchers, Byrna Technologies supplies a range of consumables and support products, including cartridges loaded with pepper-based irritants, inert training rounds, holsters, safe-carry cases and speed loaders.

