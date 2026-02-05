Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB) Grows By 20.8%

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 32,283,444 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the December 31st total of 26,732,386 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,286,406 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,286,406 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $103.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $96.26 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day moving average of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 170.48% and a net margin of 11.73%.The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 989.5% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $102.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.58.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

