Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $237.19 and last traded at $236.02, with a volume of 267150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $233.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are less sensitive to economic cycles. It includes manufacturers and distributors of food, beverages, and tobacco, as well as producers of nondurable household goods and personal products.

