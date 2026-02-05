Genflow Biosciences (LON:GENF) Shares Up 7.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Genflow Biosciences plc (LON:GENF – Get Free Report) shot up 7.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.05 and last traded at GBX 2.05. 790,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,718,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90.

Genflow Biosciences Stock Up 7.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.52.

About Genflow Biosciences

Genflow Biosciences plc is a UK based biotech company with R&D facilities in Belgium and a US office in Cambridge, MA, driven by one mission: to deliver therapeutics that potentially halt or slow the ageing process in humans and dogs.

The company’s lead compound works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene and has yielded promising preclinical results.

