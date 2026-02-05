Short Interest in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX) Declines By 12.6%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,213,927 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 5,962,692 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,045,312 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,045,312 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Trading of EVE

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in EVE by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in shares of EVE during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVE in the third quarter worth $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVE during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in EVE during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of EVE in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EVE in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.84 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EVE in a report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EVE from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on EVE from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.47.

EVE Price Performance

EVEX opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. EVE has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $7.70.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that EVE will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVE Company Profile

Eve Holding, Inc (NYSE: EVEX) is the publicly traded parent of Eve Air Mobility, a company dedicated to developing sustainable urban air mobility solutions. Through its engineering and design capabilities, Eve focuses on creating electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft tailored for short-haul passenger and cargo transport in densely populated areas.

The company’s flagship offering is an eVTOL aircraft designed to deliver clean, quiet and efficient point-to-point service, backed by an integrated digital platform for air traffic management.

