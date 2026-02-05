VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 2013390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on VTEX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VTEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.30 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of VTEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group cut shares of VTEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of VTEX in a report on Friday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VTEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.16.

Get VTEX alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VTEX

VTEX Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $561.20 million, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.34.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. VTEX had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that VTEX will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of VTEX

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of VTEX by 202.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,530,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 1,024,911 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,412,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VTEX by 524.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 850,132 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in VTEX by 11.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 7,034,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,809,000 after purchasing an additional 748,712 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in VTEX by 1,301.0% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 746,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 693,457 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VTEX is a global commerce platform provider that offers a full suite of software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed to power online retail and marketplace operations. Its cloud-native platform combines e-commerce, order management and marketplace capabilities in a single environment, enabling brands and retailers to launch and scale digital commerce initiatives without the need for extensive in-house infrastructure. The company’s API-first architecture and microservices design support headless implementations, allowing businesses to integrate front-end experiences, third-party applications and custom modules with minimal development overhead.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil, VTEX has expanded its reach to serve customers across Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.