FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.53 and last traded at $98.82, with a volume of 7949 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.26.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.96. The company has a market cap of $632.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 14.1% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 38,500.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

