Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $66.72 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,810 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.13% of Electronic Arts worth $66,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 328.9% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts
In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jeff Huber sold 79,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total value of $15,969,075.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total value of $1,020,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 43,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,951,856.38. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,769 shares of company stock valued at $24,943,734. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Electronic Arts Trading Down 2.3%
Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.
Trending Headlines about Electronic Arts
Here are the key news stories impacting Electronic Arts this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record net bookings and blockbuster game launch — EA reported record net bookings of about $3.05B in Q3, led by strong sales and engagement for Battlefield 6, which is driving the company’s revenue recovery. Electronic Arts posts strong Q3 revenue as ‘Battlefield 6′ tops sales
- Positive Sentiment: Quarter beat revenue/bookings estimates — Revenue and bookings beat Street expectations (revenue ~ $3.05B, bookings +38% YoY), a key fundamental positive that supports longer-term monetization from big franchises. EA beats quarterly bookings estimates powered by new ‘Battlefield’ game
- Positive Sentiment: EPS and earnings metrics showed improvement year-over-year, with headlines noting an EPS beat vs. consensus — supportive for investor confidence in recurring revenue and live services. Electronic Arts (EA) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly dividend declared (quarterly $0.19; ex-dividend Feb 25) — a small yield but signals capital-return discipline. EA Q3 press release / financials
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst holds with varied targets — TD Cowen reiterated a Hold ($210 PT), reflecting cautious views on costs and visibility; these mixed analyst stances keep guidance uncertain. TD Cowen Hold rating commentary
- Negative Sentiment: Profit and margins under pressure — operating costs rose and quarterly operating profit fell despite higher revenue, which raises near-term margin concerns. WSJ: EA’s Third-Quarter Profit Falls, Despite Higher Revenue
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target cut — Citi trimmed its PT from $207 to $202 and set a Neutral rating, trimming upside in some models and contributing to downside sentiment. Benzinga: Citi lowers price target
- Negative Sentiment: Takeover / visibility uncertainty and product retirements — Ongoing takeover talk and a changing release/shutdown schedule for some older EA titles add execution risk and make near-term visibility murky. Investing.com: Takeover reshapes outlook MSN: EA games shutting down
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $210.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.95.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts Company Profile
Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.
EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Electronic Arts
- The day the gold market broke
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.