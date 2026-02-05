Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $66.72 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,810 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.13% of Electronic Arts worth $66,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 328.9% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jeff Huber sold 79,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total value of $15,969,075.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total value of $1,020,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 43,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,951,856.38. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,769 shares of company stock valued at $24,943,734. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 2.3%

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

EA opened at $196.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.26. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.95 and a twelve month high of $204.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Trending Headlines about Electronic Arts

Here are the key news stories impacting Electronic Arts this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $210.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.