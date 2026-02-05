Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 641.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Illumine Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the third quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC now owns 13,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,248 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $287.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.58.

T-Mobile US News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bullish analysis highlighting T?Mobile’s transition to a cash-return engine — emphasis on large buybacks, a growing dividend, low volatility and an upcoming Capital Markets Day that could reset targets and spark more buyback guidance. This is the primary positive catalyst underpinning buying interest. T-Mobile: The Buyback King’s Safe Haven Strategy

Bullish analysis highlighting T?Mobile’s transition to a cash-return engine — emphasis on large buybacks, a growing dividend, low volatility and an upcoming Capital Markets Day that could reset targets and spark more buyback guidance. This is the primary positive catalyst underpinning buying interest. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reaffirmed a “buy” rating, which supports demand from institutional investors and reinforces the buyback/dividend narrative. MarketScreener JPMorgan Rating

JPMorgan reaffirmed a “buy” rating, which supports demand from institutional investors and reinforces the buyback/dividend narrative. Positive Sentiment: T?Mobile extended a multi?year strategic agreement with Amdocs covering managed services, software development and AI initiatives — supports operational efficiency and UScellular integration prospects. Amdocs Agreement

T?Mobile extended a multi?year strategic agreement with Amdocs covering managed services, software development and AI initiatives — supports operational efficiency and UScellular integration prospects. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary pieces and market?watch articles are reviewing T?Mobile against peers and previewing the quarter; these shape perception but offer no single decisive headline. Globe and Mail Analyst Insights

Analyst commentary pieces and market?watch articles are reviewing T?Mobile against peers and previewing the quarter; these shape perception but offer no single decisive headline. Neutral Sentiment: Routine reminders that T?Mobile will report quarterly results imminently; such scheduling often increases option and share activity ahead of results. Earnings Date Reminder

Routine reminders that T?Mobile will report quarterly results imminently; such scheduling often increases option and share activity ahead of results. Negative Sentiment: Verizon filed a lawsuit accusing T?Mobile of false advertising over claimed consumer savings — introduces legal risk, potential fines or injunctions and raises short?term uncertainty for marketing claims. Verizon Sues T?Mobile

Verizon filed a lawsuit accusing T?Mobile of false advertising over claimed consumer savings — introduces legal risk, potential fines or injunctions and raises short?term uncertainty for marketing claims. Negative Sentiment: Zacks notes analysts expect a decline in upcoming earnings, flagging that T?Mobile may lack the levers needed for an earnings beat — this raises the risk of a post?earnings pullback if results miss. Zacks Earnings Preview

Zacks notes analysts expect a decline in upcoming earnings, flagging that T?Mobile may lack the levers needed for an earnings beat — this raises the risk of a post?earnings pullback if results miss. Negative Sentiment: Insiders sold roughly $13M of stock recently, which some investors interpret as a cautionary signal ahead of the report and investor event. Insider Selling

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total value of $306,436.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,720.16. This represents a 21.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total value of $539,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 156,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,725,789.73. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,457 shares of company stock worth $11,149,636. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 2.1%

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $201.79 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $181.36 and a one year high of $276.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.44.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.