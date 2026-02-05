Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Acquired by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1,776.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,173,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 98.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 739,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,305,000 after acquiring an additional 20,182 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 2.0%

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $721.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $806.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $757.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $739.46.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

