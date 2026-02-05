iShares MSCI South Korea ETF $EWY Stake Increased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,341 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $17,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $120.26 on Thursday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $126.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.40 and its 200-day moving average is $89.28. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

