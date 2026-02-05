Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Stock Holdings Increased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 65.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,724 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $49,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.6% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $565.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $592.76 and a 200-day moving average of $541.12. The company has a market capitalization of $212.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $583.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.68.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 10,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.62, for a total value of $5,844,814.50. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,564.90. The trade was a 41.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederick M. Lowery sold 6,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.68, for a total transaction of $4,131,761.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,586,868.56. This represents a 32.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,517 shares of company stock worth $72,363,568. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

