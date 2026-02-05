Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Talen Energy Corporation $TLN

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Talen Energy worth $14,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Talen Energy by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Talen Energy by 5,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Talen Energy from $445.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $439.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $432.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $443.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.25.

NASDAQ:TLN opened at $317.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Talen Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $158.08 and a twelve month high of $451.28. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $369.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.60.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Talen Energy had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $812.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Talen Energy Corporation will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen’s asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

