Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 44,761 Shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,761 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.36% of Addus HomeCare worth $51,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 42.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Addus HomeCare by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $105.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $124.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.00 and a 200-day moving average of $112.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.48 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADUS

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $2,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,696. This represents a 31.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,998. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Addus HomeCare

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ: ADUS) is a leading provider of home and community-based care services for elderly, disabled, and medically complex individuals across the United States. Through a network of company-owned and franchise locations, the company delivers a broad spectrum of non-medical personal care and licensed home health services designed to support clients’ independence and quality of life.

The company’s core offerings include personal care assistance—covering daily living activities, medication reminders, and light housekeeping—and skilled home health services delivered under the supervision of registered nurses and licensed therapists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.