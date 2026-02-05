Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 20,968 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 721,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,968 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises about 2.7% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of General Dynamics worth $245,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 80.3% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 64.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $352.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $369.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $348.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

In related news, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total value of $6,818,971.20. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,808.48. This represents a 35.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GD. UBS Group set a $393.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Melius Research raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.47.

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

