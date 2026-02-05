HORAN Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in LCNB Corporation $LCNB

HORAN Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCNB Corporation (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,242 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. HORAN Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.53% of LCNB at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in LCNB by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in LCNB by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in LCNB by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in LCNB in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LCNB

In related news, Director William G. Huddle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $46,530.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,870.30. The trade was a 16.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised LCNB from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LCNB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

LCNB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.84. LCNB Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $253.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.58.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. LCNB had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Research analysts predict that LCNB Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

LCNB Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.99%.

LCNB Profile

LCNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ: LCNB) is the bank holding company for LCNB National Bank, a community-focused regional bank headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through its banking subsidiary, LCNB provides a full suite of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of individual consumers, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. The company emphasizes personalized service, offering checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts alongside digital and mobile banking platforms.

On the lending side, LCNB National Bank extends a range of credit products, including commercial and industrial loans, real estate and construction financing, agricultural loans, residential mortgages, and consumer lending.

