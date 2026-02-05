Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and traded as high as $53.00. Hyundai Motor shares last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 702 shares changing hands.

Hyundai Motor Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.21.

About Hyundai Motor

Hyundai Motor Company (OTCMKTS: HYMTF) is a South Korean multinational automaker known for designing, developing, manufacturing and selling a diverse range of vehicles. As a core member of the Hyundai Motor Group, it produces and distributes passenger cars, sport utility vehicles (SUVs), commercial trucks and buses. In addition to its automotive lineup, the company offers mobility and financial services aimed at enhancing customer experience and supporting vehicle sales.

Over the past several decades, Hyundai Motor has expanded its product portfolio to include eco-friendly models such as hybrids, battery electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

