Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bion Environmental Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.1951. Bion Environmental Technologies shares last traded at $0.1951, with a volume of 517 shares trading hands.

Bion Environmental Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02).

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc is a U.S.?based environmental technology company that develops and licenses proprietary systems to convert solid waste into energy and reusable materials. The company’s core offering revolves around its patented Bion-Structured Catalyst (BSC), a specialized catalytic process designed to break down a diverse range of feedstocks, including municipal solid waste, plastics, tires, rubber, and biomass. By integrating this technology into modular processing platforms, Bion provides a turnkey solution for organizations seeking to reduce landfill dependency and recover value from waste streams.

Utilizing an advanced thermochemical conversion process, Bion’s BSC technology transforms waste into clean synthesis gas (syngas), bio-oil and char.

