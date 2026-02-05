Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and traded as high as $18.20. Lands’ End shares last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 216,957 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LE. Wall Street Zen raised Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lands’ End in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Lands’ End currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LE

Lands’ End Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $539.51 million, a P/E ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 0.89%.The business had revenue of $317.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Lands’ End has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.810 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.710-0.840 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Lands’ End by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,296,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lands’ End by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 684,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 487,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 211,736 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 477,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 5.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lands’ End, Inc (NASDAQ: LE) is an American retailer specializing in casual apparel, accessories and home goods. Headquartered in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, the company sells its products through a combination of direct-to-consumer channels including e-commerce, catalogues and a network of outlet stores. Lands’ End is known for its nautical-inspired designs, functional outerwear and commitment to quality fabrics.

Founded in 1963 by Gary Comer as a mail-order sailing supply business, Lands’ End rapidly expanded its product offering beyond marine gear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.